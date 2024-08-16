Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys 552 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,222,000 after purchasing an additional 222,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,840 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,339,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,452. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average is $75.30. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMX. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

