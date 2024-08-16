Professional Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.78. 3,437,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,308,656. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $173.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

