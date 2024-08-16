Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 91,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 163,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.45. 19,752,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,647,650. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

