Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 654 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.39. 406,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $55.32 and a one year high of $91.64. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

