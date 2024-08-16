Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $252.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Progressive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.41.

Get Progressive alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 12-month low of $129.31 and a 12-month high of $238.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progressive will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,319 shares of company stock worth $23,671,517. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.