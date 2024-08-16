PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Large Volume Increase

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,767,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,467% from the previous session’s volume of 49,788 shares.The stock last traded at $6.56 and had previously closed at $6.26.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

