ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Trading 2.1% Higher

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €5.95 ($6.53) and last traded at €5.94 ($6.53). 226,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.82 ($6.40).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

