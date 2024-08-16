Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Saputo in a report issued on Sunday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS.
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. Saputo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 billion.
Saputo Stock Up 0.8 %
SAP stock opened at C$30.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.36. The company has a market cap of C$12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$25.28 and a 12-month high of C$32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,124.00. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Richard Wallace acquired 4,950 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.48 per share, with a total value of C$150,899.76. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,124.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,111 shares of company stock valued at $391,024. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.
Saputo Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 94.87%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
