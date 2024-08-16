Q2 2026 Earnings Forecast for Deere & Company Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Deere & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.97. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $25.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2026 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.91 EPS.

DE has been the topic of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.15.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $372.87. 387,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $425.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

