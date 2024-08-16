Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Allstate Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Allstate in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $13.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Allstate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.56.

Allstate Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Allstate has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $184.30. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. Allstate’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.42) earnings per share.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

