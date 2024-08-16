Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price target on B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 31.6% during the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

