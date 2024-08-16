Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Reduced by Raymond James

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Software in a research report issued on Sunday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $28.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $34.55. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $111.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q4 2024 earnings at $34.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $106.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $136.37 EPS.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4,150.00.

Constellation Software Stock Up 1.5 %

CSU stock opened at C$4,241.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4,046.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$3,827.89. The stock has a market cap of C$89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$2,585.25 and a 1-year high of C$4,476.50.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $1.381 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total transaction of C$3,768,390.00. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.