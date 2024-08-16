Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Reduced by Wedbush

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Douglas Emmett in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Douglas Emmett’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

DEI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 1.09. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,716,000 after buying an additional 229,301 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,358,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,702,000 after acquiring an additional 156,761 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,090,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,681,000 after purchasing an additional 165,425 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,546,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,424,000 after buying an additional 527,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 751,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

