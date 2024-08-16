Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Global Water Resources, Inc. Reduced by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Global Water Resources in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Global Water Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Global Water Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.66 million, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

