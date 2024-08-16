Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Rayonier Inc. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Rayonier in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Rayonier’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.86 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 3.00%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RYN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of RYN stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,802,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,490,000 after purchasing an additional 67,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,294,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,645,000 after buying an additional 196,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $439,076,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,815,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,226,000 after buying an additional 1,004,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,337,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,100,000 after buying an additional 75,749 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

