Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Decreased by Zacks Research

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,267,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,739,171,000 after buying an additional 1,216,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,882,164,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,357,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,561,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,466,446,000 after acquiring an additional 535,322 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $851,989,000 after buying an additional 10,882,873 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

