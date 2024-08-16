Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Alkermes plc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

ALKS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. Alkermes’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 377,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 169,385 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 56,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

