Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. Decreased by Brookline Capital Management (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Monopar Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Monopar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Monopar Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. 480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,931. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

