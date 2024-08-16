Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Raised by National Bank Financial

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Metro in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share.

MRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Metro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$84.25.

Metro Stock Down 0.6 %

MRU stock traded down C$0.51 on Friday, reaching C$83.64. 33,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,156. Metro has a one year low of C$65.43 and a one year high of C$84.78. The company has a market cap of C$18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Metro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

