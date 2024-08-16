Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) CEO Sells $34,087,300.00 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Quanta Services stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.89. 543,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.19. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 395.1% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,519 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,496 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,218,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.09.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

