Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 118 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 333,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,081,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,454,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.22. 2,660,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,654,987. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.98 and a 200 day moving average of $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $397.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $171.72.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.69%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,313 shares of company stock worth $19,703,643. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

