QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 1% Following Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.70. 1,328,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,307,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.
Specifically, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $1,057,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at $15,450,891.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
QS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 4.62.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 595.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
