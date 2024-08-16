QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 1% Following Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.70. 1,328,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,307,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Specifically, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $1,057,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at $15,450,891.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 4.62.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 595.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

