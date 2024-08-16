QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) PT Lowered to $12.00

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QuickLogic

QuickLogic Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $128.95 million, a P/E ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). QuickLogic had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QuickLogic will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuickLogic

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,668 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in QuickLogic by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 38,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in QuickLogic by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.