Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.92. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 18,974 shares.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.