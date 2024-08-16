Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $49.90 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001424 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,879,555,113 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

