Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 231000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$6.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.51.
Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.
