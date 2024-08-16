Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rallybio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $46.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -1.69. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Rallybio will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Rallybio in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rallybio in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rallybio in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rallybio in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rallybio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

