Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

GOLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $978,766,000 after buying an additional 14,138,639 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after buying an additional 7,150,142 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after buying an additional 6,417,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $173,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.