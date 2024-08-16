Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.08.

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$7.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.29. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$6.75 and a 52-week high of C$10.42. The company has a market cap of C$4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.55%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

