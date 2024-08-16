Raymond James Lowers Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.90 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Mining’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an outperform rating to a tender rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Trading Down 0.2 %

About Osisko Mining

TSE OSK opened at C$4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 42.83. Osisko Mining has a one year low of C$2.36 and a one year high of C$4.83.

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.