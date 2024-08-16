Raymond James Lowers Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.90 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Mining’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an outperform rating to a tender rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday.
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.
