Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DRR. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

