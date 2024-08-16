RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of ROLL traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $289.39. The stock had a trading volume of 170,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,583. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.80. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86 and a beta of 1.34.
About RBC Bearings
