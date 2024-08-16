Ready Capital Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ready Capital in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ready Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Ready Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.43. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $234.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $40,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,429,000 after purchasing an additional 735,949 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,082,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,342,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 304,750 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 782,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 302,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,614.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.28%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

