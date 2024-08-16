Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.2%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.42 and last traded at $60.41. 1,108,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,108,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Realty Income Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after purchasing an additional 171,166 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

