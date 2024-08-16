Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DraftKings (DKNG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG):

8/14/2024 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2024 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

8/5/2024 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $52.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $49.00 to $47.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2024 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $53.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,003,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,980,989. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $52,889,617. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

