RedHill Biopharma Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 20th (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, August 20th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 19th.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,910. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.40% of RedHill Biopharma worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

