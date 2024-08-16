Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,283 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $134,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,179.31. 564,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,058. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $769.19 and a twelve month high of $1,185.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,070.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $995.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,731 shares of company stock worth $18,230,142 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.