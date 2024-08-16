Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,572,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 646,714 shares.The stock last traded at $144.00 and had previously closed at $162.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.57.

Repligen Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 588.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 206.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

