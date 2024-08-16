Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rockwell Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Rockwell Medical in a report released on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 877.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 92,189 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,221,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 592,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,302 shares during the period. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.