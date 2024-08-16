Reviewing Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) and Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW)

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) and Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Connect Biopharma and Harrow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connect Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Harrow 0 0 3 0 3.00

Connect Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 455.60%. Harrow has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.28%. Given Connect Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Connect Biopharma is more favorable than Harrow.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connect Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Harrow -21.78% -40.59% -8.93%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Connect Biopharma and Harrow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Connect Biopharma has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harrow has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Connect Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Harrow shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Connect Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Harrow shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Connect Biopharma and Harrow’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connect Biopharma N/A N/A -$59.50 million N/A N/A Harrow $130.19 million 10.47 -$24.41 million ($0.91) -42.23

Harrow has higher revenue and earnings than Connect Biopharma.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets. Its lead product candidate is rademikibart (formerly CBP-201), an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha, which is a validated target for the treatment of inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis and asthma, currently under Phase 3 studies; and icanbelimod (formerly CBP-307), an oral small molecule Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 modulator, currently under Phase 2 clinical for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc. operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc. in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

