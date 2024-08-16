Reviewing OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) & Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) and OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and OTP Bank Nyrt.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group 12.40% 10.34% 0.54% OTP Bank Nyrt. N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and OTP Bank Nyrt.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $18.81 billion 2.46 $6.79 billion $0.38 7.79 OTP Bank Nyrt. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than OTP Bank Nyrt..

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lloyds Banking Group and OTP Bank Nyrt., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 OTP Bank Nyrt. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus price target of $49.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1,568.07%. Given Lloyds Banking Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lloyds Banking Group is more favorable than OTP Bank Nyrt..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats OTP Bank Nyrt. on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt financing services to small and medium-sized entities, corporates, and institutions. The Insurance, Pensions, and Investments segment offers insurance, investment, and pension management products and services. It also provides digital banking services. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows, MBNA, Schroders Personal Wealth, Black Horse, Lex Autolease, Birmingham Midshires, LDC, AMC, Embark Group, Citra, IWeb, Cavendish Online, and Tusker brand names. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About OTP Bank Nyrt.

(Get Free Report)

OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, municipalities, corporations, and enterprises. The company offers deposits, debit cards, insurance agency, account management, leasing and treasury, securities, factoring, payment and investment, and other products and services for individual and enterprise customers. It also provides financing for cars and production equipment, overdrafts, working capital and investment loans, agricultural loans, project financing, syndicated lending, and bank guarantee services; and fund management, cash management, safe deposit box, electronic account statement, and other products and services for municipality and corporation customers. In addition, the company offers mobile and online banking services; and engages in the refinancing, mortgage lending, real estate management and development, finance leasing, house savings, and real estate leasing activities, as well as work-out and fund services. It operates through a network of branches in Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Russia, Ukraine, Albania, Slovakia, Montenegro, Moldova, Slovenia, and Uzbekistan, as well as provides other services in the Netherlands and Malta. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Budapest, Hungary.

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.