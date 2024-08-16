Reviewing Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shiseido and Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiseido $6.94 billion 1.32 $155.11 million $0.17 134.65 Xenon Pharmaceuticals $9.43 million 306.12 -$182.39 million ($2.71) -14.11

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Xenon Pharmaceuticals. Xenon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shiseido, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Shiseido has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shiseido and Xenon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiseido 0 0 0 0 N/A Xenon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 0 3.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $58.78, suggesting a potential upside of 53.67%. Given Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xenon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Shiseido.

Profitability

This table compares Shiseido and Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiseido 1.03% 1.52% 0.77% Xenon Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.16% -23.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shiseido beats Xenon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. Further, it offers childcare facilities. The company sells its products through department, specialized cosmetic, drug, and general merchandise stores. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders. The company's product candidates also comprise NBI-921352, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy, and other indications, including adult focal epilepsy. It has a license and collaboration agreement with the Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to develop treatments for epilepsy. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

