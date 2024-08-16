RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

RiceBran Technologies stock remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,869. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.22% and a negative return on equity of 470.52%.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. It also produces products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO, and organic products.

