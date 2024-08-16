Rithm Capital’s (RITM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

NYSE RITM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.42. 940,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,715. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Rithm Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,896,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $53,025,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 4,525.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 768,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 751,895 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 607,413 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,848,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,746,000 after purchasing an additional 456,026 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

