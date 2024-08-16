Roberto Fioroni Acquires 83,925 Shares of Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Stock

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) insider Roberto Fioroni acquired 83,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £49,515.75 ($63,222.36).

Dowlais Group Stock Up 2.4 %

LON DWL opened at GBX 65.10 ($0.83) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £891.87 million and a P/E ratio of -180.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.11. Dowlais Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 50.75 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.20 ($1.64).

Dowlais Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Dowlais Group’s payout ratio is currently -1,111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 110 ($1.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

