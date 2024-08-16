Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HOOD. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.70.

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,289,397. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 130.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $1,004,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 956,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,802,431.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,231,246 shares of company stock worth $25,375,917 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

