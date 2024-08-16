Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.85. 441,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,363,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.48.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,112,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,613 shares of company stock valued at $17,411,713 in the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after buying an additional 4,818,022 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,395,000 after buying an additional 535,414 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,338,000 after buying an additional 1,519,591 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after buying an additional 2,684,713 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after buying an additional 2,488,044 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

