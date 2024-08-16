Rocket Companies (RKT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT):

8/5/2024 – Rocket Companies was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/2/2024 – Rocket Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Rocket Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Rocket Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Rocket Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Rocket Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Rocket Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Rocket Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of RKT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. 2,111,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,851. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.18 and a beta of 2.43.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.29%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 858.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

