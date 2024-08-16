Rockingstone Advisors LLC Has $988,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,578,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 342,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $69.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,661,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,530,797. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

