Rockingstone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises 1.4% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.15.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.09. 1,513,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,243. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of -500.84 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $359.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

